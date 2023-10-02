Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition will return this Columbus Day Weekend October 6-9 at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island. Artists from around the world will once again compete for first place with their breathtaking sand sculptures.
There will be food, vendors, live music, and plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family.
