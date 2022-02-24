Looking to create your own professional world? Maybe you’re not sure exactly where to start? Well, you CAN do it. This morning we were joined by Author, Lawyer, and Transformational Speaker, Ashley Kirkwood, as she shared her remarkable success story. Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ she discussed her decision to transition into a new career, the challenges she faced, how you can do it yourself, and more.

To learn more about Ashley and her story, visit: https://www.ashleynicolekirkwood.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

