In this week before Veterans Day it is so important that we we honor those who have served – and are currently serving – our country.

Renowned celebrity artist Brian Fox joined Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today as he has launched the second installment of the “Warrior Series” honoring key Special Forces Veterans. In partnership with The Light Foundation, the series provides financial aid from sales to military-inspired charities that support injured veterans.

For more info, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/tLV/