Art Providence Show returns

Coming up November 8-10 at The RI Convention Center, it’s the return of a favorite: The Art Providence Show. Per their website: The vision for the show is, first and foremost, to celebrate artists and their work while exposing more people to their creative contributions to our world.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning with details on what we can expect was Executive Director, Laura Burkett.

For more info, visit: https://artprovidenceshow.com/

