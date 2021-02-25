Art at the Airport

RI’s State Council on the Arts oversees two galleries embedded at two of our airports.
They are at TF Green and Block Island Airport and a joint venture with the RI Airport Corporation.
This morning Randall Rosenbaum, the Executive Director, the RI State Council on the Arts joined us to talk about the pieces that are on display.
