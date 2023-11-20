If you’re looking for a whale of a good time this weekend, you can check out the New Bedford Whaling Museum for Wonders of the Blue Whale Weekend! We learned about what there is to do for the entire family.
This segment is brought to you by Paul Masse.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.