Armenian Fest Returns!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with George Gregorian to discuss Armenian Fest!

Coming up, November 9-10 at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, it’s a celebration of Armenian culture and history you won’t want to miss.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/rhodes-on-the-pawtuxet/armenian-fest-2019/2226478690814285/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, including the comfortable recliners they chatted about today, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

