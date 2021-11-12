Aries Spears brings the laughs to the Comedy Connection

If you’re looking for laughs this weekend, the Comedy Connection in East Providence is the place to be as the very funny Aries Spears brings his show to The Ocean State. A New York native whose talents have brought him a big following and tremendous critical acclaim, his resume is quite impressive having landed him a role on Mad TV and now Showtime’s The Underground.

He dropped by “The Rhode Show” today to chat with Brendan Kirby about his career and this weekend’s shows.

For more info and tickets, head to: https://www.ricomedyconnection.com/events/49088

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

