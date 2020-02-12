Live Now
Countdown to Daytona
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day?!

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

With Valentine’s Day on Friday, we wanted to hit the streets to see how the people feel about this day. Do they get into the spirit? Do they enjoy gift giving? Are they sick of it all?

We had fun meeting so many great folks to get their opinions. Check it out and share yours with us. We’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @TheRhodeShow.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com