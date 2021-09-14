Are you prepared for a severe storm?

Tanya Moniz-Witten, VP of Electric Field Operations for New England, National Grid joined The Rhode Show today to talk about what National Grid is doing and what you can do to help prepare for the next severe storm or power outages.

For more information, send a text with the letters R-E-G to 6473, call 1-800-465-1212 or visit www.ngrid.com/outagecentral.com