Are you an empty nester?

It’s that time of year as kids head off to college and the house is empty.
Some parents don’t know how to deal with that feeling that their child is gone and this is a new reality.
Author Shari Leid talks to us about how to handle being an ‘Empty Nester’
Shari is the author of “Make Your Mess Your Message”
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.