April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Did you know that April is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month? Throughout the month The American Parkinson Disease Association is doing all they can to continue to educate and spotlight all of the available resources developed to make life better for people with PD.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today was Julia Moore, Chapter Coordinator, American Parkinson Disease Association RI Chapter, who shared more including the PD connection to COVID as well as details regarding upcoming Virtual Events and more.

For additional details, visit: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/

