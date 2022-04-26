Did you know that April is International Guitar Month? In honor of this, Brendan Kirby paid a visit to his guitar teacher, Sean Rogan, at You Rock School of Music to learn more about everyone’s favorite six stringed instrument!

For additional info about You Rock School of Music, head to: https://www.yourockschoolofmusic.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.