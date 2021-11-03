Annual turkey run to feed over 17,000 people in need

For the EIGHTH consecutive year, East Commerce Solutions will be donating and DELIVERING turkeys and Thanksgiving grocery baskets full of holiday trimmings to local families through non-profit organizations on Friday November 19th. This is the largest ONE DAY Private distribution to families through non-profit organizations throughout Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts. This year, they will be providing over 3,300 turkeys and baskets. CEO Ed Medeiros leads the gathering and distribution of the baskets and turkeys every year as well as personally funding the entire project.

So many families are in need again this year and at Thanksgiving we hope to help make it possible for them to have a wonderful holiday meal said President Lisa Medeiros. Locations receiving these baskets include, Salvation Army locations of Pawtucket and Providence, The Providence Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence, Woonsocket and East Providence, Family Services RI, Amos House, Little Sisters of the Poor, Greater Providence YMCA, East Providence Senior Center, St. Anthony Padua Food Pantry, New Bedford, Good Shepard Parish, Fall River and Saint Vincentâ€™s Home for Children Fall River.

Ed Medeiros is especially appreciative of the Providence, East Providence and Pawtucket Police & Motorcycle Traffic Enforcement who provide the needed roadway escort so that dozens of vehicles can easily reach the charity offices all in one day!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

