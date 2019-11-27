Breaking News
Warwick police ID victim, officer involved in deadly crash
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Annual Holiday sale at Imperial Pearl

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
imperial pearls_234631
main bkg
bkg

Josh Bazar, President Imperial Pearl visits The Rhode Show today to talk about the Annual Holiday Sale the first 3 weekends in December!


Save up to 70% off Retail prices!


Open to the public Friday, Sat, Sun 10a-4pm Nov 29-Dec 1, Dec 6-8, Dec 13-15

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com