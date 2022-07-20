For over 100 years, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence have enabled and inspired children and youth, especially those from diverse or difficult circumstances, to help them reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and healthy individuals. Their mission continues and you can help to support the next generations to come.

This morning we were joined by Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions, along with Nicole Dufresne, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence, as they discussed their upcoming Golf Tournament on August 15th at The Aquidneck Club.

For more info, head to: https://bgcprov.org/the-east-commerce-solutions-golf-classic/

To learn more about East Commerce Solutions, visit: https://www.eastcommercesolutions.com/