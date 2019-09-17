Annual Buddy Walk & Fall Harvest Festival in support of DSSRI returns Oct. 6

The 2019 Buddy Walk & Fall Harvest Festival is coming to Goddard Memorial State Park on Sunday October 6th. Crystal Green, President of the Down Syndrome Society of RI joined us on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss further.

To donate a raffle item, make a sponsorship commitment or register, join us on our website https://www.dssri.org/special-events.

