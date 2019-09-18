Live Now /
An international day in honor of the Red Panda at RWP Zoo

International Red Panda Day is September 21, 2019!

The red panda has been classified as Endangered by the International Union of Conservation of Nature because it’s wild population is estimated at less than 10,000 mature individuals, and continues to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, and poaching.

We spoke with RWP Zoo’s Dr Jeremy Goodman for more information on how they plan to celebrate this animal on September 21, 2019.

Plan your visit today at https://www.rwpzoo.org/

