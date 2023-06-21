Brown University is wrapping up construction this summer on the new Lindemann Performing Arts Center.

Construction started on the building in 2019 and throughout the summer, it will undergo a few more tests with small groups.

The performance hall is completely transformable; the walls can move in and out and the ceiling can drop down. It will serve as a creative hub; open to public events and features one-of-a-kind technical, acoustic, and spatial capabilities to adapt to multiple art forms.

The building also has a rehearsal hall the size of the stage up above it, a performance lab, a movement lab, practice rooms, and communal space.

Shawmut Design and Construction is leading the project and was designed by the architecture firm REX.

The test performances going on this summer are not available to general audiences or reviews. But coming up this fall semester here will be performances you can check out.

