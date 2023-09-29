The Rhode Show takes a trip to Roger Williams Park Zoo to find out about The New England Cottontail Rabbit Recovery Project and learn how the zoo is supporting this program.
We meet the Senior Veterinarian at the zoo to find out about the treatment for cottontails upon arrival and before being released into the wild and also talk with the Director of Conservation about conservation efforts.
