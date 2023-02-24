“Kindred Spirits” returns to Rhode Island this season with a stop at North Providence Public Library. Amy Bruni shares with us about the experience and what viewers should look forward to this season.

This episode will air tonight at 9pm on the Travel Channel and Discovery+.

About the Show

Fearless duo Amy Bruni and Adam Berry take on the most emotional and terrifying cases of their careers as they help real families tormented by the spirits of late relatives. Scared by the mysterious happenings, but hesitant to pick up and leave their homes, these families turn to two of America’s leading paranormal investigators to capture evidence and bring closure to each home.