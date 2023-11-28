Since 2017, Amica has engaged in an annual Month of Giving in November focused on fighting hunger.
Amica proudly supports The Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank distributes food to people in need through a statewide network of 140 member agencies, including food pantries, meal sites, shelters, youth programs, and senior centers.
