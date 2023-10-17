Together, we are relentlessly focused on the heart of our community.

Through the Heart of Southern New England Heart Ball campaign, we celebrate our collective success in driving change, funding science, and improving behaviors – no matter where, or how, we gather.

That means taking our efforts beyond the ballroom, working every day to help every heart.

In more than 150 communities across the country, Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure our work continues.

Throughout our campaign we celebrate our milestones, we thank our sponsors and we honor our heroes.

We come together to achieve something bigger than ourselves. We live fiercely and fight for all.

Join in at the 2023 Southern New England Heart Ball,

Friday, October 20, at The Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick

Tickets are still available for this Friday’s event!

Be a part of the celebration, get your ticket for this premiere event at sneheartball.heart.org