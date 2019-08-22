American Ballet Academy is enrolling now for the fall season

American Ballet Academy offers a variety of classes for all skill levels. Come and see them at the Warwick Mall Back to School Expo, Saturday, September 7th.

Carolyn Dellinger, Founder and Artistic Director and Katie Kelley, Marketing Manager and teacher, discuss their Fall open enrollment.

