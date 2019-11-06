Alzheimer’s Association 10th Annual Culinary Challenge

Do you love the show “Top Chef,” watching the food network challenge, or trying a new restaurant? If so, then you will love the annual event at the Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter, called “Culinary Challenge for a Cause.”

Chefs from Rhode Island’s own assisted living communities will participate in the ultimate cook off to see who is the assisted living “Top Chef.” And who will be the judge you might ask? You! Plus an exciting panel of celebrity judges including WPRI-12’s own, Mike Montecalvo.

The public is invited to this festive affair on Thursday November 7th at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, to sample delectable gourmet cuisine and to cast a ballot for your favorite chef. Doors open promptly at 5:30 p.m. for the cocktail reception, then at 6:15 p.m. the chef stations open for sampling by the general public, and visual display judging.

Later that evening, the award presentation will take place when the celebrity judges determine the “Top Chef,” based on presentation, taste, and creativity. Tickets are $35 per person in advance, $30 for parties of 10 or more or $50 at the door.

You will not want to miss this event! RSVP to 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/ri.

