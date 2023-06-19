On June 21, the summer solstice, the Alzheimer’s Association will celebrate the Longest Day.” On this particular day, since it’s the longest day with the most light, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

We have Donna McGowan, the Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter in studio with us to talk more about the Longest Day and how people can easily get involved.

Formed in 1980, the Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Through their many initiatives and worldwide reach, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the charge in Alzheimer’s care, support, research and advocacy.

Go to alz.org/ri for more information on how to participate in The Longest Day activities and fundraising.