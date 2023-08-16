To celebrate the newly remodeled Warwick Family Dental Group, with new state of the art equipment utilizing modern dentistry we have Dr. Hashem Shehadeh and Dr. Erika Pino in studio to tell us all about it. They are part of Alpha Dental Centers, which has 19 affiliate offices are located throughout RI, and Southeastern MA and the Cape.

It’s also important to note that Dr. Erika Pino is bilingual – she speaks Spanish.

For more information you can head to https://alphadentalcenter.com/.