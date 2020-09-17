Alpha Dental in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Dr. Munal Salem, Founder of Alpha Dental, and Dr. Hesham Shehadeh, join us to talk about their strong presence in RI and MA, and demonstrate the proper PPE they are using to provide great dental care and keep everyone safe.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

