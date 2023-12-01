Actor Aria Mia Loberti joined us today on The Rhode Show.
Aria who is from Rhode Island, stars in the Netflix Series “All the Light We Cannot See”
The series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Anthony Doerr.
This is Loberti’s first acting role and she is getting high praise for the role.
“All the Light We Cannot See” is streaming now on Netflix.
