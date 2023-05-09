All aboard the Grand Bellevue!

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind restaurant adventure on the Grand Bellevue Rail Dining Experience.

Their elegant dinner train with restored interior decor will take you back to the grand Streamliner era for elegant dining in our Spruce Car, or solve an interactive Murder Mystery in our Theatre Car.

Once on board, the staff will delight you by serving a full-course meal as you relax with views of beautiful Narragansett Bay.