Haven’t found the perfect prom dress? Don’t panic! Alexandra’s Too in Fall River is the ultimate dress shopping experience. Featuring a Jovani Boutique with many one-of-a-kind dresses and a full Prom and Social Occasion floor with 51 dressing rooms and over 7000 dresses.
Located adjacent to our main Alexandra’s Boutique location at 390 South Main Street, Fall River.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.