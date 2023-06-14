We welcomed Director of Development, Public Affairs and Philanthropy, Elise Strom of Aldersbridge Communities, to tell us about the upcoming gala on June 16th. The gala raises money for its nonprofit mission to serve elders in long-term care, skilled nursing, and more.
For more information on the event, click here.
