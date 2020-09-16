Ahead of the ACM Awards: Country Artist Matt Stell

We’re chatting with country artist Matt Stell ahead of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards! He fills us in on his latest music and working as a musician throughout the pandemic.

“His current single, “Everywhere But On,”  co-written by Stell with Paul Sikes and Lance Miller, is already  #16 on the country radio charts and climbing.”

