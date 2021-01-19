Understanding the basics of a Reverse Mortgage vs. a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage

As we head into a new calendar year, perhaps you aren’t totally sure of a few things with regard to your home finances. Joining us this morning with our latest ‘Aging in Style’ segment which today helps us understand the difference between a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage and a Reverse Mortgage was Susan Pomfret SVP, HECM Lending Division at CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC.

To learn more reach out to Susan at 401-595-7300 or susan.pomfret@myccmortgage.com. And check out their Team HECM – CrossCountry Mortgage Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Team-HECM-CrossCountry-Mortgage-257602675068263

