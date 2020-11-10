The Link Between Hearing Loss and Falling

This morning in “Aging in Style”

Dr. Mary Kay Uchmanowicz, AuD., CCC-A joined us from Twin Rivers Hearing Health.

Falls are the leading cause of accidental death of people over the age of 65 according to the Center for Disease Control.

In 2018-it was the 3rd leading causes of deaths in the U.S. Highest death rates of accidental falls amongst the elderly.

Researchers determine that even a mild degree of hearing loss triples the risk of an accidental fall, with the risk increasing by 140% for every 10 dB of hearing loss.

THREE REASONS:

1. Less environmental awareness to people, pets and other things going on around them.

2. Lack of spatial awareness- where the body is positioned (proprioception) in relation to other people and objects.

3. Cognitive overload-people using more of their mental resources to hear and interpret speech and other sounds. That means those with hearing loss have fewer resources left over to monitor balance.

Hearing aids help to maintain balance, special awareness and less cognitive load.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

