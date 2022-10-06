Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is proud to introduce a whole new level of post-acute care to Providence and the greater Rhode Island area, with the primary goal of returning patients home as soon as possible.

As the only Eden Alternative® facility in the state, Elmhurst adheres to a patient-centered care model that emphasizes choice, quality of life, and personal dignity. Our 206-bed nursing home is a vibrant community of four distinct care settings where compassion, warmth, and respect are abundant, and caregiving comes from the heart.