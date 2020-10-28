Remembering seniors during the holiday season

Elves for Elders is a non-profit that strives to provide Christmas gifts for senior citizens who live in Rhode Island-based nursing homes and assisted living facilities who otherwise might not have any presents during the holiday season.

If you’d like to get involved please contact community liaison, Maxine Hutchens, via phone at 401-286-3821 or by email at maxine@rahri.com.

