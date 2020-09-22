Importance of Primary Care for Medicare Patients

This morning on The Rhode Show Greg Sciarra Regional Vice President Oak Street Health joined us.

They’re rebuilding healthcare as it should be!

Since our founding in 2012, our mission has been to build a primary care delivery platform that directly addresses rising costs and poor outcomes, two of the most pressing challenges facing the United States healthcare industry.

Everyone deserves great healthcare.

Older adults have specific healthcare needs.

Many don’t receive it.

When they do, appointments are brief, in-network doctors can be far away and they don’t get personalized treatment plans.

They’re changing all of that.

Personal

Nothing is more personal than your health. Our care is personal, spending significantly more time with our patients and knowing them as individuals.

Equitable

You should have access to the same great care no matter where you live. We invest in our communities by building Oak Street Health centers where healthcare services are needed most.

Accountable

Many adults on Medicare have chronic and complex conditions. We hold ourselves accountable for our patients’ health by taking on the risk and cost of their care.

