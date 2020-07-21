Home Equity Conversion Loans

This morning Susan Pomfret, Senior Vice President of the HECM Lending Division at CrossCountry Mortgage joined us.

Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, or HECMs and Reverse Mortgages, have become more popular than ever.

The Financial Planning community is looking at their clients housing wealth more and more, especially now in down markets. There is less risk of running out of money in their investment portfolios if they utilize their home equity in down markets.

