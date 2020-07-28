Hearing Loss and Face Masks

This morning Dr. Mary Kay Uchmanowicz, AuD., CCC-A from Twin River Hearing & Health joined us to talk about hearing loss and the use of face masks.

A tricky combination; face masks, hearing loss, hearing aids and sometimes glasses.

For people with hearing loss, wearing a face mask adds extra challenges.

It’s harder to understand people when they’re speaking to you with a mask on their face.

Dr. Uchmanowicz gave us some tips on how to work through this problem.

Tips on Communication when wearing ace masks

A. Reduce noise

B. Speak slowly and clearly

C. Do not shout, painful to person with hearing loss

Tips for wearing face masks with Hearing Aids

A. Put mask on first and on top of our ear

B Discuss what they can do if have elastic loops. ie. mask holder

C. Present alternative types of masks ie. clear face coverings

