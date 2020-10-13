Gentry Seniors-On-The-Move

Gentry is a moving company that understands the intricacies that moving seniors takes and the extra care and support they need.

That’s why Gentry Moving was the first moving company to establish a specific division dedicated to seniors called our Seniors-On-The Move program.

Whether you or a loved-one is a senior citizen looking to downsize or transition into assisted living, our caring team of professional senior move managers will help you de-clutter, pack, and organize your things quickly and carefully.

Need Help Moving Into Assisted Living?

The entire moving process can be overwhelming, and it takes a toll on seniors, as it is a big change. Gentry takes delicate care of all of our customers, and our Seniors-On-The-Move program guarantees a safe and stress-free move.

