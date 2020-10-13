Gentry Seniors-On-The-Move

Aging in Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

Gentry is a moving company that understands the intricacies that moving seniors takes and the extra care and support they need.

That’s why Gentry Moving was the first moving company to establish a specific division dedicated to seniors called our Seniors-On-The Move program.

Whether you or a loved-one is a senior citizen looking to downsize or transition into assisted living, our caring team of professional senior move managers will help you de-clutter, pack, and organize your things quickly and carefully.

Need Help Moving Into Assisted Living?
The entire moving process can be overwhelming, and it takes a toll on seniors, as it is a big change. Gentry takes delicate care of all of our customers, and our Seniors-On-The-Move program guarantees a safe and stress-free move.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams