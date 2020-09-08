Cross Country Mortgage: Aging In Place

Many older adults prefer to Age in Place in their own home, especially during these uncertain times.

This morning Susan A. Pomfret, RICP® Senior VP, HECM Lending Division joined us to explain it all.

With a HECM (Home Equity Conversion Mortgage) you can stay in the place you’ve called home for all those years.

The proceeds from a HECM can be used for many purposes but let us discuss how it can help make needed home modifications/renovations to make the home more accessible and safer to support independent living.

