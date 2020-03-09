Aging in Style with Twin Rivers Hearing Health

Are you concerned about your hearing? Perhaps you have a loved one who is struggling in this area? It can certainly be daunting and scary when one is faced with the prospect of having difficulty hearing.

This morning we learned more with Twin Rivers Hearing Health.

Per their website, some of the topics we covered more in depth were as follows:

It is very common, 10% of the adult population in the U.S. that’s 22.7 million Americans experience tinnitus for more than 3 months. Approximately 350 million people in the world have it.

Many experience tinnitus as a ring, hiss, buzzing or a whistling sound in their heard. It can be constant or intermittent and may affect your sleep. It is usually subjective, which means the only person who has it can hear it.

What causes Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a symptom not a disease

A. Exposure to loud sounds.

B. Injuries to head or neck.

C. Reaction to medication.

D. Natural aging process resulting in hearing loss.

Experts suspect that tinnitus relates to the brain trying to adapt to a loss of hair cells (receptor sites). The brain misinterprets the reduced signals from the ear, resulting in a perception of sound or tinnitus.

Tinnitus and hearing loss often co-exist. 90% of my tinnitus patients have hearing loss. Because hearing loss is caused by damage to the hair cells it’s no wonder tinnitus is related.

What can I do about it?

A. Get a hearing evaluation and tinnitus evaluation from an Audiologist or ENT Doctor.

B. If have a hearing loss, hearing devices with brain technology and tinnitus suppression programs are recommended.

C. Other types of sounds can be used to move your attention away from your tinnitus and provide relief.

1. White-noise machine.

2. Sleep machines.

3. Music.

D. Relaxation and mindfulness.

E. Healthy diet.

F. Wearing hearing protection.

Learn more: https://special.twinrivershearing.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

