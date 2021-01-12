This morning in Aging In Style.

Are Air Pods Bad For Your Hearing?

Dr. Mary Kay Uchmanowicz, AuD., CCC-A from Twin Rivers Hearing Health joined us.

(Beats, other personal listening devices)

Yes, listening to sounds above 85 dB are harmful and can lead to permanent hearing loss

(not just music, but video games, movies, TV programs)

I. Typical sound levels

II. How does it cause permanent loss?

A. Loud sounds destroy hair cells in inner ear (cochlear) which leads

to permanent hearing loss.

B. Need to monitor how loud your music is. If you are listening at a level

above 85 dB it leads to permanent loss. The louder you listen the worst

it gets. Safe listening times per day are:

90 db – 8 hours

95 db – 4 hours

100 db – 2 hours

105 db – 1 hour

C. Current STAT 10% of people between 13 – 23 who listen to devices

above 85 dB will develop permanent loss 30% higher than it was 20 years ago.

III. What’s the problem with Air Pods?

STAT: According to Nielson music “on average people spent slightly more than

32 hours per week listening to music approximately 4.5 hours a day.

A. People’s behavior

1. Turn volume up 13 dB higher than background noise

i.e. noisy coffee shops (i.e. Starbucks) 75 dB

subway platform 80 dB

Do the math – if on subway platform you are listening at 93 dB.

At that level you shouldn’t listen more than 4 hours (less than

national average).

B. Air Pods send sound directly in the ear. This increases loudness up

to 10 dB. You get use to the level (seems normal to you) and you turn

it up.

IV. Apple’s Current Solution

A. Air Pods Pro – noise cancellation 20 dB

B. IOS 13 Health App monitors sound in environment, audio level,

days, events and trends.

C. Apple Watch – can measure dB and send notifications when

Ambient sound levels in environment exceed 80 dB.

V. Conclusion and Take Away

1. Air Pods safe if people don’t repeatedly listen at levels above 85 dB.

2. Use smart phone dB meter to measure ambient noise.

3. Don’t turn up Air Pods to level that is harmful.

4. Use manufacturer technology

5. Turn noise down or off if listening to loud music. Turn off or lower and give

your ears a rest.