The incredible Agatha Achindu was in-studio this morning sharing about her new cookbook – Bountiful Cooking with our viewers.

Agatha Achindu is your guide to unlock a life, unprocessed: bespoke, sustainable, and attainable integrative health and wellness wisdom that can only come from unlearning the status quo. Agatha de-mystifies and deconstructs popular advice to help audiences find a clear, uncomplicated path toward what matters most… a long and fulfilling life. No one-size-fits-all or all-or-nothing thinking, Agatha empowers audiences to think critically and independently to unprocess their generational habits and wellness misconceptions to arrive at solutions that actually work, enabling them to thrive on their journey to longevity.

Bountiful Cooking celebrates these matrilineal culinary philosophies with 100 recipes packed with life-giving nutrients. Not only are these recipes healthy, but with global flavors, they also serve as cultural nutrition for the whole family. Agatha’s recipes will make you fall in love with food–and recognize that food, a sacred source of life and feeding, is the highest expression of love.

You can purchase Bountiful Cooking here and learn more about Agatha Achindu here.