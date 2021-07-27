Advice for handling aggressive dog behavior with Maynard Dog Training

Dog owners all know that their pets can have those feisty moments. From barking when they see another dog on a walk to becoming aggressive when meeting certain people or being in a specific situation, things can be tricky at times.

Therefore, how do we handle it? This morning on “The Rhode Show” we were joined by Chris Maynard of Maynard Dog Training as he shared helpful advice on how we can navigate these situations and more.

For additional info visit: https://www.considerthek9.com/

