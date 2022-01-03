Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thinking of starting your own business? You can do it!

Olivia Starling, Founder & CEO of Starlette Galleria, shares her top tips for those looking to be their own boss.

Tip #1: Give up the temporary discomfort for long term comfort 

Tip #2: Surround yourself with people you want to be like 

Tip #3: Manifest your dream life 

Tip #4: Don’t listen to anyone that is not where you want to be 

Tip #5: Invest in yourself

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com