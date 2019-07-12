Breaking News
Early morning strong storms expected

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Adventureland offers family fun for everyone

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Rhody Deals Signup Widget

Rhode Show Rhody Deals promo image

Family Fun for Everyone! Adventureland’s packages are geared for hours of fun, including the Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Batting Cages, Extreme Big Air Jumper, Carousel and Bankshot Basketball.

Plan your visit today! http://www.adventurelandri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams