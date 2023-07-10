The Rhode Showtakes you inside Adventureland Family Fun Park!

Take a tour of this local destination, and find out what’s new for this summer!

The “heart” of the park still remains the South County community and seasonal visitors…which keep Adventureland Family Fun Park at a #1 rating for family fun in the Southern Rhode Island area!

Adventureland Family Fun Park has grown to become a destination where families and friends continue to make memories for generations to come!