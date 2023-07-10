The Rhode Showtakes you inside Adventureland Family Fun Park!
Take a tour of this local destination, and find out what’s new for this summer!
The “heart” of the park still remains the South County community and seasonal visitors…which keep Adventureland Family Fun Park at a #1 rating for family fun in the Southern Rhode Island area!
Adventureland Family Fun Park has grown to become a destination where families and friends continue to make memories for generations to come!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.