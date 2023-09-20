We’re excited to announce that we will be sharing a new segment each month called Adopt a Pet.

Kayla Oliver, Foster for Go Fetch Rescue and David Giardino, Owner of Dogtopia, Warwick, joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about pet adoption; the need for foster parents for pups and how Dogtopia Warwick is working with various rescues in Rhode Island to help spread the work about the amazing dogs up for Adoption right now.

To learn more, follow GoFetchrescue on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Dogtopia and some of their local events, visit dogtopia.com/warwick.